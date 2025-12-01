Gov. Walz facing criticism over fraud allegations as campaign heats up

The Brief Minnesota Governor Tim Walz faces criticism over fraud allegations. An anonymous social media account targeting Walz was suspended. President Trump criticized Walz's handling of the situation.



Fraud allegations in Minnesota are drawing national attention, putting Gov. Tim Walz under scrutiny as he campaigns for a third term.

Fraud allegations and social media

What we know:

An estimated $1 billion in fraud occurred under Gov. Walz's watch, according to reports, including a story by The New York Times. A social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, amplifying accusations against Walz, garnered more than 37 million views.

The popular post came from an anonymous X account claiming to represent about 480 Minnesota Department of Human Services employees. The account frequently targets the governor and Minnesota Democrats. X suspended the account Monday, but it returned with a new name and did not respond to our messages.

Political reactions

What they're saying:

"Tim Walz has a problem," said Dr. David Schultz, a political scientist at Hamline University. He noted that the current narrative surrounding Minnesota involves fraud and corruption, which is challenging for the governor to overcome.

Gov. Walz defended his administration, stating, "Minnesota is a generous state, a prosperous state, a well-run state... but that attracts criminals. Those people are going to jail. We're doing everything we can."

President Trump also criticized Walz, questioning his competence and suggesting mismanagement of funds.

What we don't know:

The true identity and representation of the anonymous X account are still unknown.

Whether the people behind the account have any evidence with specific details of fraud allegations and support to their claims that the governor's stonewalled the investigation.