Gondolier keeps romance afloat on St. Croix River in Stillwater

‘I love being on the water’

Local perspective:

The waters of the St. Croix River near downtown Stillwater are a playground for boats of all shapes and sizes. But look closely, and you'll see a touch of Italy making waves near the birthplace of Minnesota.

For Kerschbaum, the national scenic riverway is like a second home.

"I can't think of a better place to be. It's a beautiful town, you have historic downtown Stillwater with all its history and it's kind of gotten to be a real destination place," said Kerschbaum.

Kerschbaum, who goes by Giovanni when he's rowing, spends most days from May to October using paddle power to take passengers on a journey back in time.

"The boat has a way of slowing you down to the pace of the river. You're going slow. You can see things, there's a rhythm to rowing," said Kerschbaum.

For 25 years, he's kept a European tradition that dates back centuries alive.

"This is an authentic gondola from Venice, Italy, rowed in the traditional way. This boat design evolved over 1,000 years of being used," said Kerschbuam.

‘1,000 Years of history with each stroke’

What we know:

Wearing the same British sailing uniform from the 1900s that Venetian gondoliers adopted when they started giving rides to tourists, Kerschbaum has given more than 20,000 gondola rides, mostly to couples, looking for a unique experience.

"Whether it's a first-year anniversary or a 65th-year anniversary, a date night. We create memories with people that last a lifetime. You get me going, I can tell you a lot of stories," Kerschbaum said.

‘It’s a joy to row’

The backstory:

Kerschbaum's own story began in the late 1990s, when the former guide in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and tree trimmer saw a photo of a gondola in a local newspaper.

A year-and-a-half later, he traveled to Venice to buy a boat of his own and shipped it back to the United States so he could launch Gondola Romantica near Afton, where he grew up.

"Far more fun than I ever imagined, and a little safer than trimming trees. If I fall off the back of a gondola, the only thing that gets bruised is my pride," said Kerschbaum.

Proposals & true love

Why you should care:

Over the years, Kerschbaum has seen his fair share of proposals. It’s not unheard of for him to sing a song or two himself to help set the mood for sweethearts to follow a Venetian tradition by kissing as they pass under the lift bridge, which is supposed to bring true love.

"Rumor has it, we kiss under the Stillwater bridge, it's true love forever. And then, if they're dating, I say, come talk to me in five years and let me know if the rumors are true," Kerschbaum said.

These days, Kerschbaum's business includes two gondolas and a handful of college students who can row the boat when he's not available.

And for many couples, Kerschbaum's gondola rides are a once in a lifetime adventure.

What they're saying:

"You feel really just peaceful and calm, and the water kind of makes the sound behind you, and you forget about everything. You don't think about anything else, but just you're here on the water," said passenger Travis Johnson.

At 67 years old, Kerschbaum isn't sure how much longer he wants to rock the boat, but until he retires, he'll be content bringing a touch of the old world to a new audience.

"Our job is to facilitate the experience that people want. If they want to create a magical moment, then you try to do that whatever it takes," Kerschbaum said.