'Golden Girls' house hits market for $3M

Picture it: Miami, 1985.

Now the house used as the exterior of the home on TV’s “The Golden Girls” can be yours. The property hit the market Wednesday listed for $2.999 million.

The pastel, palm-surrounded Mid-Century Modern home is actually located in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood, though it doubled as the outside of the fictional Miami home on the popular 1980s and ‘90s sitcom – the interiors were shot in a studio.

At 65 years old, the well-maintained home could almost be a character on the show itself. And while its real interiors never appeared on TV, it boasts a custom-built blend of Mid-Century, Japanese and Hawaiian design from 1955 inside.

The 2,901-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman.

Inside, the home features glass walls, clerestory windows and high-beamed ceilings, according to the listing. Sliding shoji screens and built-ins help differentiate areas.

The kitchen still includes its original Formica and a turquoise, avocado and yellow-accent motif.

The original oak hardwood floors have been covered by carpet for decades and are “pristine,” according to the listing. The home also features natural materials like stone and grasscloth.

