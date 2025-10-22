German-inspired Christkindl Market returns to Minneapolis this winter

The Brief The Christkindl Market, inspired by traditional European holiday markets, will again return to Minneapolis for the holiday season. Organizers of the event say it will feature 10 new vendors and an expanded footprint compared to last year. With 35 vendors total, the "outdoor wonderland… will transport you to a world of twinkling lights, alpine-style wooden houses and the cozy aroma of mulled wine," according to organizers.



With more vendors and a larger footprint this holiday season, the German-inspired Christkindl Market will return to Minneapolis’ North Loop Green for its second year.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market returns

What we know:

Drawing their inspiration from traditional European markets, organizers of the event say 10 new vendors will join the market that begins on Nov. 21 and runs through Dec. 21.

Open on Fridays (4 p.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturdays (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Sundays (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), the weekly celebrations will offer live music, dance performances, kids’ activities (such as visits from Santa on Sundays), food and shopping for those attending.

With 35 vendors total, the "outdoor wonderland… will transport you to a world of twinkling lights, alpine-style wooden houses and the cozy aroma of mulled wine" at the North Loop Green, located at 350 North 5th Street.

What they're saying:

"Minneapolis Christkindl Market is returning bigger and better for its second year at North Loop Green, with a 20% larger footprint full of fresh new vendors and returning favorites," said Nadine Schaefer, founder and executive director of the market in a statement. "Visitors of all ages will feel the holiday magic from the second they step into the market, and we look forward to sharing in festive cheer with the vibrant Minneapolis community, welcoming neighbors and visitors alike to enjoy the lights, music, food, and festive spirit at our unique urban venue, The Green."

What's next:

More information can be found at the Chistkindl Market website.