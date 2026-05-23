George Floyd Square in Minneapolis is getting a major redesign

The Brief Construction at George Floyd Square will begin on June 8 and last through 2027. The city’s new plan will reopen 38th Street and Chicago Avenue to vehicles and buses, while keeping the memorial area closed to traffic. Memorials and gathering spaces will remain, but some locations may shift during construction.



Minneapolis is preparing for major changes at George Floyd Square as it marks six years since Floyd’s murder.

City prepares to reshape George Floyd Square after years of debate

What we know:

City leaders have spent years discussing whether to keep the intersection mostly closed to traffic or reopen it in some way.

For nearly six years, George Floyd Square at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue has been a place for memorials, art and community gatherings. After much debate, construction is set to begin on June 8.

The city council’s original idea was to turn the area into a pedestrian mall, keeping it closed to most vehicles.

That plan faced pushback from some businesses and residents, and ultimately decided on a flexible open-street design.

Dwight Alexander, owner of Smoke in the Pit, said, "I don’t want a pedestrian mall."

Under this plan, 38th Street and Chicago Avenue will reopen to vehicle and bus traffic, but the area where Floyd was killed will remain closed to traffic.

Renderings show wider sidewalks, new gathering spaces and improved infrastructure throughout the intersection.

Jeremiah Rupert, who visits George Floyd Square every day, said, "How do you balance community and social justice to make sure everyone gets what they need?"

"I want the road back open. I want the bus line to come back this way if it can. I want the streetlights back up there," said Alexander.

City officials say memorials and gathering spaces will remain part of the redesign during and after construction, though some locations may shift.

Artists and community members will be involved in making sure the public can still access the memorials during construction.

"If we shut it down for construction, or if we further open it up, what would it do to the space?" said Rupert.

The city says construction is expected to continue through 2027.

Big picture view:

George Floyd Square has become both a memorial and a gathering place for the community since 2020.

The redesign aims to balance the needs of residents, businesses and those who visit the space to remember Floyd.

Business owners and community members have voiced a range of opinions on how the intersection should function moving forward.

Some want easier access for vehicles and buses, while others are focused on preserving the area’s significance as a memorial.

The city’s plan attempts to address both concerns by reopening some streets while keeping the most sensitive area closed to traffic.