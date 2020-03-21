Galleria donates 4,000 flowers to elderly after Floral Experience cancelled

article

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesotans across the state are finding ways to make the best of a bad situation.

Large events have been cancelled or postponed, including the Floral Experience at the Galleria in Edina. So, the Galleria decided to donate the 4,000 flowers that were going to be part of the show.

The Galleria will donate flowers to a dozen senior retirement homes in the Twin Cities that are filled with elderly people currently on lockdown from family and friends, including The Waters.

The shopping center is also donating flowers to health care workers at Health Partners and to Open Arms Minnesota, to be delivered with meals.