Friendsgiving roast turkey with wild rice stuffing: Taste buds

In all her years of home cooking, Stephanie has somehow avoided roasting a Turkey. The job usually falls on her husband, Kurt, but that’s all about to change because Stephanie is hosting her first friendsgiving in the latest episode of Taste Buds.

Wielding a 16-pound bird and several ounces of ambition, Stephanie prepares her first-ever turkey, whips up macaroni and cheese, and makes orange cranberry sauce for her foodie friend, Joy Altmann, as well as Jason Matheson and Jeff Orcutt from The Jason Show.

Plus, Sip N’ Bloom stops by to deck out Stephanie’s dining room table, and Leslee Miller brings some of her favorite Thanksgiving wines.

Roast turkey with wild rice stuffing

Turkey

14-16 pound turkey

1 stick butter

3 Tablespoons kosher salt

1 Tablespoon cracked pepper

2 teaspoons fresh thyme

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary

2 Tablespoons Heather’s Dirty Goodness seasoning

8-10 fresh sage leaves

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Wild rice stuffing

1 teaspoons sunflower oil1 1/2 cup cubed sweet potato

1 cup wild rice

2 cups stock

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons sunflower oil

1 8-oz package mushrooms chopped

3 cups chopped Swiss chard

2 Tablespoons fresh sage (finely chopped)

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup walnuts chopped

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

4 Tablespoons maple syrup

2 Tablespoons sunflower or olive oil

1/2 cup chicken stock

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Mac and Cheese for the Thanksgiving table

1 16-oz box elbow macaroni noodles

3 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

3 Tablespoons butter

3 Tablespoons flour

2 cups 2% or whole milk

1 bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs or crushed saltine crackers

3-4 Tablespoons butter cut into cubes

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Orange cranberry sauce

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup honey

2/3 cup water

1/4 cup orange juice, freshly squeezed from 1 large orange

Zest from 1 large orange

1 cinnamon stick

12 oz fresh cranberries

Instructions are available in the video above and here.