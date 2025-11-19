Former Minnesota House leader's THC startup hit by partner's alleged theft

The Brief A co-founder of Crooked Beverage Company is facing felony theft charges. Richard Schenk allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from the company. The company is still operating despite the financial losses.



A co-founder of a Minnesota THC beverage company is facing serious charges for allegedly stealing from his own company.

Alleged financial misconduct

What we know:

Crooked Beverage Company, which began in early 2023, was allegedly targeted by co-founder Richard Schenk, who is accused of taking company funds for personal use.

"We discovered within a few months that one of our partners was taking money out of the company, being very evasive, not answering questions," Ryan Winkler, another co-founder, told FOX 9.

Court documents reveal that Schenk owed his ex-wife more than $300,000, and payments were supposed to come from his earnings.

However, suspicion arose when the partners received a fake email, allegedly from a prominent defense attorney, indicating they didn't have to pay her. It turned out the email was from Schenk himself.

"There were no expenditures that he was going to make that I was going be happy with, but that in particular just shows the kind of high life he was living at other people's expense," Winkler said.

The unusual expenditures, including personal mortgage payments and luxury items, amounted to about $28,000. Schenk resigned when confronted, but allegedly took another $48,000 afterward.

He is now facing two felony theft charges.

Despite these challenges, Crooked Beverage Company continues to operate with products sold in hundreds of locations across Minnesota and in 10 states.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the company plans to recover from the financial losses and the impact of recent legislative changes on their business.