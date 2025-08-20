Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen Victoria firefighter

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff to honor a Victoria, Minnesota, firefighter who died in the line of duty. Laura Zumbusch-Wood served for 16 years as a volunteer in the Victoria Fire Department. Her obituary states she "finished her journey with kidney cancer" on Sunday, July 27, 2025, while surrounded by loved ones.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, to honor the life of Laura Zumbusch-Wood, who served as a volunteer in the Victoria Fire Department for 16 years, according to a news release from the governor's office.

State officials add that she dedicated her life to "protecting others with courage, compassion, and commitment" while making community contributions through her work in landscaping and design, playing a "pivotal role" in planning Victoria's new fire station.

An obituary says Laura Zumbusch-Wood died of kidney cancer on Sunday, July 27, 2025, while surrounded by loved ones.

"Firefighter Laura Zumbusch-Wood dedicated her life to caring for others, as a community leader, mother, and volunteer firefighter for the City of Victoria. Her service, strength, and spirit touched the lives of many. I extend my deepest condolences to her husband, Paul, her son Zachary, her family, her fellow firefighters, and everyone who knew and loved her."