First ever virtual walleye tournament to accompany Governor's fishing opener

For the first time, the state of Minnesota is holding a statewide virtual walleye tournament.

The "Only in Minnesota Cup" is a new twist on fishing tournaments to meet the pandemic moment.

Eric Osberg, the Governor’s Fishing Opener Chair, explained how the tournament will work on the shores of Otter Tail Lake. He says they wanted the public to feel involved in the fishing opener in ways other than volunteering or working.

Contestants will use a smartphone app called Fishdonkey. Once registered, they can look for the Only in MN Cup contest.

After 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning, anglers can take to the water, catch walleye and measure them. The app only allows you to take photos of the fish within the app to deter cheaters trying to use old photos.

In addition to the entry photo, the state hopes anglers will take the typical trophy picture or selfie with their fish, too.

The tournament runs from midnight to 4 p.m. Saturday. You can fish for walleye on any public lake in Minnesota. First prize is a $1,000 gift card to Fleet Farm.