First dog park bar in St. Paul is ready to open

The Brief Saint Bark in St. Paul will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on its opening day. It’s an indoor-outdoor dog park that includes a bar and food trucks. Memberships can be purchased online or in-person, with day passes also available in-person.



After a year in the making, Saint Bark, the first and only dog park bar in St. Paul, is set to have its grand opening.

That grand opening is set for Saturday, Oct. 4, on Snelling Avenue N. near the Minnesota State Fair Grounds.

What’s inside the dog house?

Bar and food:

Owners Katie Peterson and Zimako Onwuagba said they’re excited to welcome the community to Saint Bark.

Since they see it as a true community space, there will be rotating beers available from local breweries and local food trucks regularly.

They’ll also be hosting different events, including watch parties for different Minnesota sports.

Indoor and outdoor fun:

The off-leash, indoor dog park is fenced in and there will be staff to monitor dogs that are playing.

There’s also an outdoor patio for the pups to roam around in.

Peterson and Onwuagba said Saint Bark is climate controlled, making it a great option for all seasons.

Going to the park

Memberships and passes:

Saint Bark offers both memberships and day passes. You can buy them in-person at the park. Memberships can also be bought online.

Good for visitors to know:

All dogs must be registered and be up-to-date on vaccinations.

You can register on Saint Bark’s website and also upload your dog’s vaccination records.

The owners said for the safety of all dogs and people, the dog park is 18+ and the bar is 21+.

There are no breed restrictions.

You also don’t have to have a dog to visit Saint Bark. It’s free for humans to come to Saint Bark without dogs.

Getting to Saint Bark:

Saint Bark is located at 1145 Snelling Avenue N., St. Paul, MN 55108.

There is free parking onsite. For more information on Saint Bark, visit their website.