Wood Lake fire truck crash leaves man dead, two others injured

The Brief A man is dead after a Wood Lake fire truck crash in Cottonwood. Two other people, a 6-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man, were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The crash happened when the fire truck rolled into a ditch.



A fire truck rollover crash in Cottonwood left a man dead and two other people injured.

What we know:

The Yellow Medicine Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a fire truck crash on 490th Street, about 1/8 of a mile north of 160th Avenue in Cottonwood, just before 6:40 p.m. on Friday.

They then found a Wood Lake fire truck lying on its side in the west ditch.

Authorities say the truck had been traveling north when it overturned, and there were three people inside at the time.

One person, a 43-year-old man, was found trapped under the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two passengers, 37-year-old Andrew Vanhecke and 6-year-old Beaux Vanhecke, were taken to Avera Marshall Hospital and later Avera Sioux Falls Hospital via air ambulance. Details on their current conditions have not been released.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 is working to confirm the identity of the man who died in the crash and if he was a firefighter.

Details on the purpose of the fire truck ride have not yet been released.

What's next:

An annual firefighter memorial ceremony is set to begin at the Minnesota State Capitol on Sunday.