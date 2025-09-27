Wood Lake fire truck crash leaves man dead, two other people critically injured

article

The Brief A man is dead after a Wood Lake fire truck crash in Cottonwood. Two other people, a 6-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man, were taken to the hospital for critical injuries. The crash happened when the fire truck rolled into a ditch.



A fire truck rollover crash in Cottonwood left a man dead and two other people critically injured when the truck and its occuapnts were taking part in Lakeview Homecoming festivities.

Fatal fire truck crash in Cottonwood

Big picture view:

The Yellow Medicine Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a fire truck crash on 490th Street, about 1/8 of a mile north of 160th Avenue in Cottonwood, just before 6:40 p.m. on Friday.

They then found a Wood Lake fire truck lying on its side in the west ditch.

Authorities say the truck had been traveling north when it overturned, and there were three people inside at the time.

One passenger, 43-year-old Patrick Steven Remiger, was found trapped under the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 37-year-old Andrew Vanhecke, and the other passenger, 6-year-old Beaux Vanhecke, were both taken to Avera Marshall Hospital before they were airlifted to Avera Sioux Falls Hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol crash report shows both suffered life-threatening injuries.

All three of the people involved are from Wood Lake, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say the fire truck and its occupants were participating in the Lakeview Homecoming events at the time of the crash.

What's next:

An annual firefighter memorial ceremony is set to begin at the Minnesota State Capitol on Sunday.