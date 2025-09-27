Wood Lake fire truck crash leaves man dead, two other people critically injured
COTTONWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire truck rollover crash in Cottonwood left a man dead and two other people critically injured when the truck and its occuapnts were taking part in Lakeview Homecoming festivities.
Fatal fire truck crash in Cottonwood
Big picture view:
The Yellow Medicine Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a fire truck crash on 490th Street, about 1/8 of a mile north of 160th Avenue in Cottonwood, just before 6:40 p.m. on Friday.
They then found a Wood Lake fire truck lying on its side in the west ditch.
Authorities say the truck had been traveling north when it overturned, and there were three people inside at the time.
One passenger, 43-year-old Patrick Steven Remiger, was found trapped under the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, 37-year-old Andrew Vanhecke, and the other passenger, 6-year-old Beaux Vanhecke, were both taken to Avera Marshall Hospital before they were airlifted to Avera Sioux Falls Hospital.
The Minnesota State Patrol crash report shows both suffered life-threatening injuries.
All three of the people involved are from Wood Lake, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say the fire truck and its occupants were participating in the Lakeview Homecoming events at the time of the crash.
What's next:
An annual firefighter memorial ceremony is set to begin at the Minnesota State Capitol on Sunday.
The Source: This story uses information from the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office and a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.