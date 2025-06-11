Financial advisor tells investors to weather the storm

The Brief As of June 11, year to date, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is approaching 43,000 points. In early April, it tumbled under 38,000 points. As of June 11, the S&P 500 is up to more than 6,000 points. In April, it was under 5,000 points. As of June 11, the Nasdaq Composite has surged from 15,000 points to 19,600 points.



President Trump’s tariffs and trade war shocked people planning for retirement, as many 401k(s) plummeted in only a matter of days this spring.

But only a few months later, many of those accounts have recovered their losses.

Stock market stress

Big picture view:

Prosperwell Financial CEO Nicole Middendorf likens it to a roller-coaster ride.

"In general, we’re positive in the market. The hard part is that so many times people let their emotions get involved in their decision-making… a lot of people were saying the "R" word, the recession word, and I feel like [that’s been] for a while," Middendorf told FOX 9 on Wednesday. "Anytime we have down days, the market goes down hundreds of points, it’s a blip, it’s a day in time."

Now, financial advisors say we investors simply need to ride things out, as the "roller-coaster effect" may be here to stick around.

Tips from a finance expert

What they're saying:

Middendorf says riding things out means focusing on your 10-year plan, rather than the immediate moment, by staying the course with your investments.

"We’re going to have ups, we're going to have downs, what’s made this different and unique is that someone will Tweet something, someone will say something, and we're receiving news so much faster than we did before," Middendorf said. "Because of that, things feel so much like a jerkier ride on a roller coaster."