Fatal Cass County fire incident ruled a murder-suicide

The identities of two people found dead inside a burning home have been released in what authorities are classifying as a murder-suicide incident.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner determined that 56-year-old Connie Lea Pollock died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Jack Eugene Pollock, 63, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.

Cass County murder-suicide, house fire

Big picture view:

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a structure fire on Shady Lane Northeast in the city of Outing, Minnesota, about 40 miles northeast of Brainerd, just after 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

The home was reportedly engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

Authorities say the bodies were found inside the home during firefighting efforts.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner then determined Connie died from a gunshot wound to the chest, while Jack died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Law enforcement investigators have since ruled the incident a murder-suicide, and there is no threat to the public.