Families flock to the fair during holiday weekend without COVID-19 restrictions

During the first holiday weekend in more than a year without COVID-19 restrictions in place, Minnesota families flocked to the unofficial version of the State Fair Sunday.

Thousands of Minnesotans braved cloudier weather and cooler temperatures to enjoy the mini State Fair. The fair created seven time slots for the never-before-done event, capping capacity at 10,000 people for each one.

"The Fair is great, but being with my family is much greater," said Bernie Bjorklund, who was one of the 70,000 people who attended Sunday.

The group came with four generations of family. They were elated to celebrate together again without the stress of COVID-19 on their minds.

"For the first time ever, we’re introducing my daughter to the State Fair with her great grandma and her aunt," said Kari Kubiatowicz.

There were plenty of first-timers at the Fair Sunday, along with people making up for traditions they missed out on last year.

"We did her birth announcement at the Fair, so just being back is just very special," said Annie Martenson.

Ashley Hough told FOX 9 she finally felt "comfortable" and "ourselves again" after a day at the Fair.

"To be back here after two years…it’s back to normal as far as you can tell and we can’t wait for the fair later this year, too," said Scott Martenson.