Fake car dealership scams rising in Wisconsin, officials say

An increase in people posing as car dealerships in an effort to scam others out of a fake sale has Wisconsin officials warning the public to stay vigilant when conducting any transactions.

The Brief Officials in Wisconsin are warning the public about an increase in vehicle sale-related scams. The scams involve fake websites and photos meant to make a dealership look legitimate, but officials say a car is never delivered once payment is received. After a wire transfer is completed, the seller stops all contact, and the customer eventually realizes they’ve become a victim of fraud, according to officials.



Wisconsin car sales scams

Dig deeper:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) notes a "troubling" trend its workers have seen with vehicle sellers posing as car dealers online.

According to the departments, similarities in various scams include fake websites or social media pages, cars priced below market value, and no in-person contact with the seller.

What they're saying:

"The fraud scheme starts online as a fake storefront – an individual creates a website or a social media profile claiming to be a Wisconsin dealership," DMV Dealer and Agent Section Chief Maura Schifalacqua said in a statement. "Stock images or photos of real vehicles and real Wisconsin dealerships are included to make the website seem legitimate. However, there is nothing legitimate about it. The advertised vehicles may be listed at below market value, causing interested consumers to take the bait."

Officials say in several cases the businesses never existed, despite the buyer potentially receiving a bill of sale.

After the wire transfer is completed, the seller stops all contact, and the customer eventually realizes they’ve become a victim of fraud, according to officials.

What's next:

Officials remind people to stay alert when dealing with any transactions involving people they don’t know.