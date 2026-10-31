Jeremy Jourdain disappearance: Bemidji police still seeking answers 10 years later

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The Brief Halloween marks 10 years since 17-year-old Jeremy Jourdain was last seen in Bemidji. Over the past decade, police have investigated hundreds of leads and conducted numerous searches, but Jourdain remains missing. Bemidji police are renewing their call for the public to search properties, abandoned vehicles and outbuildings for any signs of Jourdain.



It's been 10 years since 17-year-old Jeremy Jourdain left a relative's home on Halloween night and was never seen again. Bemidji police are asking the public to look for any signs of him that could help bring answers to the decade-old case.

Jeremy Jourdain missing for 10 years

The backstory:

Jourdain was last seen on Oct. 31, 2016, near 6th Street Southeast and Wood Avenue Southeast in Bemidji, according to police.

The BCA's missing person bulletin states that Jourdain was last seen leaving a relative's home in Bemidji around midnight on Halloween. Family members reportedly followed him but were unable to locate him.

Jourdain was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black-and-white Air Jordan shoes.

At the time of his disappearance, Jourdain was 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighed 175 pounds and had brown hair and brown eyes. He would be 27 years old today.

Search for missing teen

Dig deeper:

The Bemidji Police Department said investigators have followed hundreds of leads over the past decade, interviewed numerous people and searched vehicles, private properties and public lands.

Search efforts have included airplanes, helicopters, drones, search dogs, boats, canoes and ground searches. Investigators have also conducted excavations and drained bodies of water in hopes of finding answers.

The department continues working with several agencies, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, FBI, Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, tribal law enforcement agencies and the Minnesota Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) Office.

Police seek public's help in search

What they're saying:

"Each October brings a sad reminder of Jeremy Jourdain’s disappearance," police said in a statement. "As a community we need to remember him and work together to find answers."

Police are asking the public to check abandoned vehicles, outbuildings and their properties. They are also encouraging hunters heading to cabins, hunting land and deer stands to look for any signs of Jourdain or the clothing he was wearing when he disappeared.

A reward of up to $10,000 remains available for information that helps advance the investigation into Jourdain's disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Jourdain's disappearance is encouraged to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers of Minnesota.