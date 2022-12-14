Experts say wearing masks in public places could help you stay healthy for the holidays

When the pandemic first hit, masks were everywhere to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Now more than 2 1/2 years later, they have mostly disappeared, but some health experts say masks should make a comeback this holiday season.

"There are plenty of reasons to wear masks," said Dr. Frank Rhame, Infectious Disease Specialist for Allina Health.

Experts say with the trifecta of Covid-19, RSV and influenza going around right now, wearing a mask will protect you from getting all three, which is especially important if you are 65 or older, have a chronic disease or your immune system is compromised.

Or you are going to be around someone who is vulnerable to severe illness from any respiratory virus.

"For most healthy people, it's a function of the people you are going to be around that you want to protect," said Dr. Rhame.

As for where and when some experts recommend wearing a mask while traveling on planes and public transportation and even masking up while shopping for gifts or groceries.

"If you are running into the store, and it's not very crowded, it's probably not such a big deal. But if you know you are going to be side-to-side, shoulder-to-shoulder with people, sitting in church pews or going to a concert, I would say it's definitely recommended to mask," said Dr. Kim Tjaden, a family physician for CentraCare.

Experts say it's ok to not wear a mask for smaller holiday parties with people you know if you test for COVID beforehand and stay home if you feel rundown.

And if you are worried about being the only person wearing a mask in a public place: "I would say my health is more important than my concerns about other people judging me because of my mask," said Dr. Tjaden.