Excitement grows for Vikings fans amid memories of playoff heartbreak and victory against Saints

Less than 48 hours away from kickoff between the Vikings and the Saints for an NFC Wild Card battle, fans are heading down to cheer the Vikings on.

“Little nervous - New Orleans is going to be a tough, tough battle,” said Mike Wheeler from Buffalo, Minnesota.

“The Gophers won, why can’t the Vikings win?” said David Hempel of Plymouth, Minnesota. “I like the underdog role, believe me!”

The optimism is high especially among fans FOX 9 found at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport about to board flights south. For the Vikings, it’s another postseason trip to the Superdome.

“Zim’s going to get those Vikings fans and players all ready and we’re going to take it to them and they can just watch our behind all the way to Miami,” said Sally Hempel of Plymouth, Minnesota.

The Vikings’ bruising history with New Orleans occurred in that dome almost exactly ten years ago in the NFC Championship. The game of “Bountygate,” 12 men in the huddle and the Saints wining in overtime with a first possession field goal that directly led to changing the rules of overtime.

For the LaFond family of St. Michael, they plan to watch the game at home. While the playoff road loss stings in memory, they point to a more recent Vikings-Saints matchup that ended in victory. Two years ago, the Vikings beat the Saints with the Minneapolis Miracle to wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“It’s a little bit scary, it’s a little bit scary, but I think that if we’re on our game, we can totally do it,” said Michelle LaFond.

“Another miracle might have to happen here to win,” said Wheeler.

The Vikings take on the Saints at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday.

