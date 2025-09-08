Someone may be tampering with children's bikes, causing wheels to come off

The Brief Someone may be tampering with children's bicycles in Ely, which has caused some people to get hurt. The tampering has led to the front tires of some children's bicycles to come off while they're being ridden. Police are asking anyone with information to contact police.



The Ely Police Department is warning people about someone who may be tampering with children's bicycles, causing injuries.

Bike tampering in Ely

Local perspective:

The Ely Police Department on Monday said it has received multiple reports this year of front tires coming off children's bicycles while they're being ridden, which has caused injuries.

"Based on the circumstances, these incidents may not be accidental but the result of someone intentionally tampering with the bikes," the post on social media says.

The police department is asking parents and guardians to regularly check their children's bikes and teach them how to look for loose or tampered parts. They're also asking that people bring bikes inside at night and avoid leaving them unattended.

What you can do:

If anyone discovers a bike has been tampered with, call the Ely Police Department right away, police say.

Anyone with information on who may be tampering with bicycles is asked to call the police department.