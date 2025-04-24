Ellison joins AGs suing Trump administration over tariffs

The Brief Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a lawsuit to block tariffs put in place by the Trump administration. The lawsuit says it challenges four of the president’s executive orders that transpired without congressional action. A total of 12 state attorneys general have joined in filing the lawsuit, calling the tariff policy illegal and harmful to the economy.



A lawsuit signed by 12 state attorneys general, including Minnesota's Keith Ellison, is challenging the authority of the Trump administration over tariffs imposed through executive orders.

Trump administration sued over tariffs

Big picture view:

The lawsuit challenges the executive orders on tariffs on products from across the world while also challenging the president’s plan to raise tariffs on imports from 46 other countries on July 9.

The news release also cites projections from the Federal Reserve and the International Monetary Fund that say tariffs will cause inflation.

The lawsuit, titled State of Oregon, et al., v. Trump, et al was filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade.

At the helm of the lawsuit is Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield and Arizona Attorney General Kris Maynes. Joining them, along with Ellison, are attorneys general from Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Vermont.

A full copy of the lawsuit can be viewed below:

What they're saying:

Minnesota Attorney General Kieth Ellison released the following statement accompanying the announcement of the lawsuit:

"Donald Trump’s tariffs are unlawful and will cause severe harm to families across Minnesota, so I’m filing a lawsuit to block them. Trump and his billionaire friends can afford the price hike caused by the Trump tariffs, but there are plenty of working-class Minnesotans who can’t. I will not sit back and allow this president to break the law and take a sledgehammer to the global economy."

In a release, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes called Trump's tariff scheme "insane."

She said it was "not only economically reckless — it is illegal."