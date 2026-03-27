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Minnesota representative arrested on suspicion of DWI

By
Published  March 27, 2026 10:41am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Minnesota Rep. Elliot Engen.

The Brief

    • Minnesota Republican Rep. Elliot Engen, who is also running for State Auditor, was arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk on Friday morning.
    • Police say he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.13, above the legal limit of 0.08.
    • He has not been formally charged as of Friday morning.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota state Rep. Elliot Engen, who is also running for State Auditor, was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Friday morning, according to police. 

Rep. Engen arrested

What we know:

Engen (R-White Bear Township) was stopped at around 1:50 a.m. near 4th Street and Otter Lake Road in White Bear Lake for "observed traffic violations" that included speeding, expired registration and an inoperable headlight, according to the White Bear Lake Police Department.

The 27-year-old was then arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired. He was taken to the police department, where authorities say a breath test indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.13, above the 0.08 legal limit. 

He was then booked into jail on a pending charge of fourth-degree DWI before being released Friday morning. 

He has not yet been formally charged as of Friday morning. 

What they're saying:

Rep. Engen released the following statement on his arrest:

"To my family, colleagues and constituents. I am deeply sorry. I strive to be a man of great character, and my actions fell short last night. I will learn from this. I will do better."

House Speaker Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) told FOX 9 via an emailed statement, "I'm extremely disappointed to learn of Rep. Engen's arrest. I will be working to gather information about the circumstances of his arrest and charges and will address this directly with Rep. Engen and consider further consequences as the legal process unfolds."

In a statement on whether Engen will drop out of the auditor's race his attorney, Chris Madel, told FOX 9, "We haven't discussed it, but I sure hope not."

The Source: This story uses information from the White Bear Lake Police Department and statements from Minnesota lawmakers.

Crime and Public SafetyWhite Bear LakePolitics