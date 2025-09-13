Elk or deer? Wisconsin DNR’s guide for hunters this season

article

The Brief Wisconsin DNR urges hunters to correctly identify elk and deer. Misidentifying elk can lead to fines and hunting license revocation.



Hunters in Wisconsin are being reminded by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to accurately distinguish between elk and white-tailed deer this hunting season.

Identifying elk and deer

What we know:

Elk are larger than deer, with adult elk standing 1–2 feet taller. Elk antlers sweep back, while deer have forward-curving antlers. Elk also have distinctive colored markings, such as a tan rump patch and black legs.

An elk calf is about the same size as an adult white-tailed doe, but has the same coloring as adult elk.

The DNR highlights the importance of identifying targets correctly to ensure safety and prevent the accidental shooting of non-target animals. Elk may have colored ear tags or tracking collars, aiding in their identification.

Consequences of misidentification

What you can do:

Hunters are encouraged to report sightings of elk outside designated management zones using the Wildlife Observation Tool. This helps the DNR monitor elk movements and maintain safety.

The DNR warns that shooting an elk by mistake can lead to fines and the loss of hunting licenses.