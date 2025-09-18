Duluth man filmed under skirts at Mariucci Arena graduations, 144 victims: Charges

The Brief A man from Duluth is accused of taking inappropriate images of 144 people at high school graduation ceremonies at Mariucci Arena in June. Benjamin Thomas Goldsmith faces multiple charges related to possessing and creating inappropriate images. Authorities also found child sexual abuse material images and videos on a hard drive in his vehicle, court documents say.



A Duluth, Minnesota, man is facing several charges after authorities say he took photos and videos up the skirts of girls at high school graduation ceremonies held at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis on June 1 and June 2. There were 144 victims, court documents state.

Benjamin Thomas Goldsmith, 32, is charged via warrant with three counts of possessing pornographic work and three counts of interfering with privacy in connection to the incidents.

Man charged after allegedly taking photos of graduates

What we know:

Goldsmith was identified at a graduation event in Minneapolis on June 2, 2024, after exhibiting suspicious behavior, the criminal complaint states. Witnesses reported him to the police, saying he was avoiding metal detectors, and they were worried he had a gun.

The witness who reported Goldsmith told police he would walk up to girls and get uncomfortably close behind them, and then kept touching the item in his pocket.

Police arrested him, leading to the discovery of a concealed camera, charges said. The photos and videos on the camera showed images from various graduation events on June 1 and June 2 at Mariucci Area, including images from up people skirts.

In total, 144 victims had their privacy compromised, the complaint said.

A subsequent search of his car, which was parked near the venue, revealed a hard drive with 151 child sexual abuse material images and videos. Investigators also found programs for other high school graduation ceremonies.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if there are additional victims or locations involved.