‘Drivers Licenses for All’ application appointments now available

The Minnesota Driver and Vehicles Services (DVS) is now offering appointments for those looking for an ID through the "Drivers Licenses for All" program that will begin Oct. 1.

The Driver's License for All law will allow Minnesotans to begin the process of getting a standard instruction permit, driver's license or a standard ID.

The first step to acquiring a license will include a written test, for which an appointment must be made.

Appointments are available 30 days out, with its online services providing information on availability.

Republican lawmakers have previously argued that broadening license access could further lead to unintended consequences such as fraud.

The law reverses a 2003 rule change by then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty, whose administration barred people without legal status from getting licenses in the name of security after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.