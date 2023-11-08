Minnesota Supreme Court expected to release opinion on Donald Trump’s ballot eligibility

The Minnesota Supreme Court is expected to release its opinion Wednesday afternoon on the bipartisan constitutional challenge of former President Donald Trump’s status on the 2024 ballot.

FOX 9 will be live when the opinion is released. Watch it live in the player above and here.

A lawsuit was filed in September to block Trump from the 2024 primary and general election ballots in Minnesota based on the 14th Amendment which bans those who engaged in insurrection against America from running for president.

The lawsuit went directly to the state Supreme Court, and five of the seven justices heard oral arguments after two of the justices recused themselves. Minnesota is among other states where similar lawsuits have been filed.

The Minnesota Office of the Appellate Courts filed a document that the state Supreme Court will announce its opinion after 3 p.m. on Nov. 8.