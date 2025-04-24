DFL accuses Republican candidate to replace Eichorn of breaking campaign finance laws

The Brief The DFL has filed a campaign finance complaint in the Senate District 6 special election to replace former Sen. Justin Eichorn. Democrats are accusing Republican candidate Keri Heintzeman of breaking campaign finance laws. Heintzeman is accused of accepting $2,000 in campaign donations from nine donors, when the contribution limit was $1,000 per donor, according to Minnesota state law.



The Minnesota DFL has accused Republican candidate Keri Heintzeman in the race to replace former Sen. Justin Eichorn of breaking campaign finance laws.

Heintzeman accused of breaking campaign finance laws

What they're saying:

The DFL is accusing Keri Heintzeman of breaking campaign finance laws by reportedly accepting more than $1,000 per donor.

Heintzeman accepted donations from nine separate donors for $2,000. Minnesota state law states that state senators cannot accept donations of more than $1,000 per donor.

Documents filed with the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board show nine individuals who donated $1,000 to Heintzeman and then another $1,000 at a later date.

"It’s no surprise that someone who was at the Capitol on January 6 doesn’t respect Minnesota’s election laws," said Minnesota DFL Chair Richard Carlbom regarding the complaint. "Keri Heintzeman broke the law to advance her campaign and has no business serving in the Legislature."

The other side:

FOX 9 reached out to Heintzeman for comment regarding the complaint, and had not heard back by the time of this publishing.

Heintzeman wins primary for Senate District 6 special election

Dig deeper:

Heintzeman defeated seven other candidates, earning a whopping 46.7% of the vote, to earn the GOP nomination. Denise Slipy was the only DFL candidate running and will represent the party.

Heintzeman is the wife of Rep. Josh Heintzeman, the Minnesota House rep for the Brainerd area. Heintzeman previously worked as a district director for the Trump 2024 campaign and owns a recreational rental business in Nisswa.

The backstory:

The special election comes after the seat was left vacant by Eichorn, who resigned after he was reportedly caught up in a prostitution sting.

Police say Eichorn attempted to solicit a teen girl for sex but was really texting with an undercover police officer in Bloomington. He was arrested when he allegedly showed up to meet with the girl and is now facing federal charges in the case. He resigned days after his arrest.

