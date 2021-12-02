DeWalt earphones sold at Home Depot, Lowe's recalled over potential fire, burn hazards

More than 300,000 wireless earphones sold nationwide are being recalled because they have the potential to overheat and burn consumers.

DeWalt Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones "can overheat while charging or in use, posing burn and fire hazards," according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

California-based E-filliate issued the recall following 61 reports that the earphones overheated, according to the notice. This includes five reports that the product caught fire and four reports that the product caused minor burn injuries, according to the CPSC.

The earphones were sold nationwide within electronics stores and hardware stores such as Home Depot and Lowe's from December 2019 to July 2021.

DeWalt Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones (Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC))

They were also available online at Cyberguys.com.

The recalled product can be identified by its black and yellow neckband and wired earbuds. The manufacturing codes for the affected product are: D4 1910, D4 1912, D4 2003, D4 2004, D4 2006, D4 2009, D4 2011, D4 2012, D4 2101, D4 2103, and D4 2104.

Consumers are urged to "immediately stop using" the headphones, according to the CPSC.

"If your product is included in the recall, stop using the wireless earphones and contact E-filliate to arrange to return it at no charge to the consumer," E-filliate said in a statement on its website.

Consumers will get a replacement for free, according to the recall.

