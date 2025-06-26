Man charged with harassing, threatening judge during divorce proceedings

The Brief A recently-divorced man is charged with harassment of a judicial officer. The man is accused of sending threatening emails to the judge, his attorney and his former attorney. Police served the man an extreme risk protection order, which directed him to surrender his guns.



A man is facing felony charges of aggravated harassment of a judicial officer for threatening emails investigators say were sent during divorce proceedings.

Hennepin County judge threatened

Big picture view:

A criminal complaint names Ryan Paul Maurer, 48, of Deephaven, as the man accused of sending threatening emails to a judge who was overseeing divorce proceedings.

Court records show Maurer and his ex-wife filed for divorce in June 2022. He then retained an attorney in August 2022 before that council withdrew in October 2022. Maurer then got a new attorney about a month later and a Hennepin County judge was reassigned to the case in January 2024.

The case then went to trial in May 2024, and again in February 2025 before the court took the issue under advisement with a decision expected to be reached on June 18.

Harassing emails:

The criminal complaint cites an influx of emails that were sent on June 12 starting at about 2:30 a.m.

The emails were reportedly sent to Maurer's attorney as well as the judge overseeing the case.

Court documents state Maurer sent the following messages to the judge's chambers:

2:38 a.m.: "I hope you’re doing well. I know I’ve sent these recordings to you previously, but I’m still upset that in July and August 2022 that I was having these conversations with My Attorney and look what happened how’s this ethical?"

3:05 a.m.: "Can you believe this for recording so what is the judge gonna say lawyers don’t have any ethics they’re not held accountable the decisions we make our feelings all the money we spend we’re just f*cking caught this system. Come on."

3:07 a.m.: "I want justice is that too much to ask"

3:09 a.m.: "I have little faith. The court system gives two sh*ts about me, my son, my ex-wife or anyone else I think it’s a big system that destroys families and less divorces carry-on for longer than people were married. Who in the f*ck would ever get married again and look at these corrupt lawyers"

3:11 a.m., subject line "I feel like I’m fighting against the system. I can’t win. Did you guys listen to this recording?" A recorded call was attached.

3:40 a.m.: "Obviously, I’m just a guy trying to get through a divorce that lasted. I guess longer than I’ve been married but what do you do when three or four years ago with these attorneys are acting like this it’s kinda hard to have any faith in the system anymore maybe that’s why I’m acting like I am because I don’t have any faith in any of you"

3:45 a.m.: "After that conversation, [former counsel] unrepresented himself that day and then left me by myself two days later on my first criminal hearing so when I go f*cking crazy here, I wanna put this in the star tribune how everyone let me down this whole system what is going on?"

Maurer is also accused of sending the following messages to his attorney, one of which alluded to harming his former attorney:

3:28 a.m.: "I’m f*****g mad really mad my son was taken away from me and who knows what this liberal f*cking shorthaired crew cut little b***h a** judge is gonna rule against me. I’m gonna go ballistic."

3:30 a.m.: "So if I go kill [former counsel] tomorrow morning, everyone f*****g knows why".

3:32 a.m.: "I’m a f*****g grizzly bear and I’ve been poked poked poked poked and poked. It’s human nature. I’m gonna f*****g swing back."

Court documents say the judge was "terrified" and feared for her safety because she knew Maurer owned multiple firearms. The judge also took the statements seriously because of his mental state and the nature of his threats.