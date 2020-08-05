Decomposed body found along Highway 13 in Burnsville, Minnesota
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating after a decomposed body was found Wednesday along Highway 13 in Burnsville, Minnesota.
According to police, at 10:36 a.m., Burnsville police officers and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a decomposed body along Highway 13 near River Hills Drive. The body was found by a state highway worker.
Officials are investigating the case and will identify the individual at a later date.