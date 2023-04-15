Expand / Collapse search
David’s Bridal looks to sell company, stays mum about possible layoffs

By Chris Williams
Published 
Business
Fox TV Stations
16706b24-GettyImages-1061880512.jpg article

A pedestrian passes in front of a David's Bridal Inc. store in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Wedding retailer David's Bridal is eyeing a possible sale of the company but remains tight-lipped on possible layoffs despite reports stating otherwise. 

"We are evaluating our strategic options and a sale process is underway," the company said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "At this time, there are no updates to share, and all stores are open to serve customers. Providing excellent service remains our focus, and we are committed to serving and delivering for our brides and customers and being part of magical moments."

But a sale could leave thousands of employees jobless. 

What Chapter 11 bankruptcy means

Filing for bankruptcy doesn't always mean the end for an American business.

According to KDVR, the company hinted at layoffs in a notice to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The news outlet said a similar notice was filed in Pennsylvania. 

RELATED: David's Bridal files for bankruptcy

"At this time, it is uncertain whether the Company will be ceasing operations entirely or the closure will be limited to certain locations," the company said in the notice as reported by KDVR. 

In 2018, David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy protection.

Like many retailers, David’s Bridal has seen sales decline amid shifting consumer tastes and tough competition from e-commerce retailers. Traditional wedding vendors have been under pressure as millennials get married later in life or choose not to do so.

FOX Business and the Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 