Darrell Brooks files notice, appeals process begins

Darrell Brooks, sentenced to life in prison in connection the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, has filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief, court records show.

In the handwritten notice, he wrote "there are clear issues of the law and legal facts" in his case. The filing does not mean Brooks will appeal his conviction, but it is very likely that he will try. That process could take months.

"Even if Darrell Brooks files appeals in the Wisconsin Court of Appeals and loses in the court of appeals, it could go up to the Wisconsin Supreme Court and also be appeals to the federal appeals system depending what the issues are," said Defense Attorney Julius Kim, who is not associated with the case.

Per state statute, such notices must be filed within 20 days of sentencing; Brooks was sentenced on Nov. 16.

The filing also allows Brooks to request representation from a state public defender – which he has done, paperwork filed Nov. 29 shows. In late September, days before the trial began, Judge Jennifer Dorow ruled Brooks could defend himself and waive his right to an attorney. Brooks had been represented by two attorneys, Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees, since November 2021 when he was criminally charged.

Brooks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision after a jury convicted him on all 76 charges tied to the parade attack. Officially, Brooks was sentenced to serve six consecutive life sentences plus 766 years and three months in prison.

There is a possibility of a new trial, Kim said, but it's a longshot.