DACA 10-year anniversary sparks renewed push for passage of the Dream Act

Wednesday marks the 10th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program – known as DACA.

The program, put into place during the Obama Administration, protects undocumented people who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation, and also allows them to work.

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla of California will be one of the DACA supporters at a news conference in Washington D.C. Wednesday.

Fellow supporters, along with immigration advocates and organizations fighting for Dreamers, will be using the anniversary to create a renewed push for Congress to pass the Dream Act.

DACA was created to give relief to undocumented immigrants two years at a time.

But since its inception, it has been challenged by lawsuits.

And the Trump Administration wanted to rescind the program.

In 2017, the government vowed to stop accepting DACA applications and processing renewals. That set off a series of lawsuits that eventually resulted in a temporary injunction to keep DACA alive.

In 2021, another ruling said it was unlawful, but allowed it to continue for current recipients. That ruling has been appealed, with oral arguments scheduled for July 6.

There have been many legal fights and protests surrounding DACA, arguing whether President Barack Obama had the authority to create it.

In January of last year, President Biden issued a memorandum noting his administration’s intent to "preserve" and "fortify" DACA. But it’s unclear what that means for the future of the program.

The Dream Act would permanently protect certain Dreamers, giving them a pathway to legal citizenship. That was introduced more than 20 years ago, being re-introduced at least 11 times since then. But despite bi-partisan support, it hasn’t become law.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.