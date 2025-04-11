Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist injured after crash with Crow Wing County sheriff's deputy

By
Published  April 11, 2025 1:13pm CDT
(Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

The Brief

    • The Minnesota State Patrol says an 18-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday night after being involved in a crash with a Crow Wing County sheriff's deputy.
    • The sheriff's office said the deputy was making a U-turn when he hit the motorcycle.
    • The motorcyclist was not seriously hurt, and the sheriff's deputy was not injured.

CROW WING TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday night after being hit by a Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputy trying to make a U-turn, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Deputy involved in crash

What we know:

The crash happened at around 7:14 p.m. on County Road 45 near Cook Road, south of Brainerd. A deputy was driving his patrol vehicle southbound on County Road 45 and made a U-turn when he struck the teen riding a motorcycle.

The crash report indicates the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 25-year-old sheriff’s deputy was not injured in the collision.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the State Patrol is investigating the incident. 

The Source: Information was provided by the Minnesota State Patrol Crash Report and the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

