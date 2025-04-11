Motorcyclist injured after crash with Crow Wing County sheriff's deputy
CROW WING TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday night after being hit by a Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputy trying to make a U-turn, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Deputy involved in crash
What we know:
The crash happened at around 7:14 p.m. on County Road 45 near Cook Road, south of Brainerd. A deputy was driving his patrol vehicle southbound on County Road 45 and made a U-turn when he struck the teen riding a motorcycle.
The crash report indicates the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 25-year-old sheriff’s deputy was not injured in the collision.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the State Patrol is investigating the incident.
The Source: Information was provided by the Minnesota State Patrol Crash Report and the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.