Motorcyclist injured after crash with Crow Wing County sheriff's deputy

article

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol says an 18-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday night after being involved in a crash with a Crow Wing County sheriff's deputy. The sheriff's office said the deputy was making a U-turn when he hit the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was not seriously hurt, and the sheriff's deputy was not injured.



An 18-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday night after being hit by a Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputy trying to make a U-turn, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Deputy involved in crash

What we know:

The crash happened at around 7:14 p.m. on County Road 45 near Cook Road, south of Brainerd. A deputy was driving his patrol vehicle southbound on County Road 45 and made a U-turn when he struck the teen riding a motorcycle.

The crash report indicates the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 25-year-old sheriff’s deputy was not injured in the collision.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said the State Patrol is investigating the incident.