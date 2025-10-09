Crews battle wildfire at Minnesota state park along Lake Superior North Shore

The Brief The Crosby Fire between Duluth and Lutsen continues to burn in a remote ridge area of George H. Crosby Manitou State Park. Visitors are advised to use caution, but George H. Crosby Manitou State Park and Superior Hiking Trail remain open to the public. The fire is 0% contained as of Thursday morning.



Crews are fighting a wildfire that broke out in George H. Crosby Manitou State Park on the Lake Superior North Shore.

The Minnesota Incident Command System (MICS) reports that the fire grew to 50 acres and is currently 0% contained.

Crosby Fire along the North Shore

What we know:

Firefighters are using aircraft to provide water drops that "helped cool and slow down the active flames," according to MICS.

Steep terrain is making it difficult for firefighters to access the fire, which is primarily in a remote ridge area of George H. Crosby Manitou State Park. This is along the Lake Superior North Shore between Duluth and Lutsen, about 10 miles southwest of Tofte.

Officials say the fire is being fueled by fall leaf litter and mixed maple hardwoods.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

What you can do:

Visitors are asked to use caution in the area, as George H. Crosby Manitou State Park and the Superior Hiking Trail remain open to the public.

MICS is also reminding people not to fly a drone anywhere near a wildfire. Firefighting aircraft are being used to fight the fire, and if any drones are detected, use of the aircraft will stop.

What's next:

Fire crews say they will continue to use aircraft to suppress the flames as they establish a containment line around the fire.