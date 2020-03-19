COVID-19 test at home? Not yet

article

For one Minnesota couple, a business opportunity came knocking with COVID-19.



James and Aundria Riggen were already planning on starting their concierge medical service, LX Medical, that for a fee would provide everything from Botox to flu shots with a home visit.



But the couple, both licensed physician assistants, ramped up their plan when the novel coronavirus hit because they had already negotiated access to a testing kit that promised results in just 15 minutes.



“When the other option is no option, the ability to do that at home is a game changer,” said James Riggen in a Skype interview with FOX 9 Investigator Tom Lyden.



The test kit is manufactured by a North Carolina company, BioMedomics, that claims the test is 90% effective at identifying COVID-19 anti-bodies with a finger prick of blood. The test is not FDA-approved, but the agency has given preliminary approval for health care providers to use it as a preliminary screening test.



The Riggens are offering the COVID-19 test as part of home health care evaluation and follow-up for $139. They admit the cost of the test kit itself is $10. They said they would prioritize high risk individuals and health care professionals who are already symptomatic.



The couple said in an email on Wednesday they had a thousand test kits and another thousand still to come. By comparison, there have been more than 3,000 lab tests reported to the Minnesota Health Department (MDH), and the results are taking days.



Game changer, indeed. Just one problem. “We don’t have any tests, yet,” Aundria Riggen admitted.



“In fact, we are supposed to get them this weekend,” she said.



The Riggens say BioMedomics told them they sent the first batch a week ago and the test kits should arrive in the next 24 to 72 hours.



“That’s one of our big anxieties,” said Audria Riggen. “We weren’t trying to bring false information.”



“We have complaints about this,” said Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison when shown LX Medical’s press release. While declining to name any specific company, Ellison warned that any public misrepresentation of product could be a violation of the law.



“These claims of having tests or miracle cures, this is directly in the heartland of what our deceptive advertising laws are designed to stop,” said Ellison.



The Riggens said they have not been contacted by the Attorney General’s Office.



Health officials also urged caution.



“I must receive ten emails a day, we have a test for this,” said Kris Ehresmann, Director of Infectious Disease Prevention for the Minnesota Department of Health.



Ehresman said an antibody test would only tell a someone whether they have been exposed to the Coronavirus, and not whether they have or will develop COVID-19.



Public health officials have been openly concerned that celebrities and professional athletes without symptoms are receiving tests, when frontline medical staff have gone without.



President Trump, asked Wednesday about NBA athletes jumping to the front of the testing line, said “That’s the way it’s always been, I suppose.”



In fact, the Riggens say they are simply stepping in where government has left a vacuum, with an incoherent testing policy.



Even Governor Tim Walz has expressed frustration that Greece has done more testing than the United States.



“Would us giving it to an Instagram influencer with a million followers get our business going, absolutely,” said Aundria Riggen.



The Riggens said LX Medical would prioritize high-risk individuals displaying symptoms and employees in the health care field.



That is, when they finally get the test.



“Yes, this came at a convenient time for us,” said Aundria Riggen. “But we’re not trying to scam anyone.”

