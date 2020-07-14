Cost of Minnesota's response to civil unrest in wake of George Floyd's death grows

article

Minnesota lawmakers are advancing $4.6 million to reimburse the State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Transportation for responding to the civil unrest in late May and early June.

The House Ways and Means committee voted 25-1 on a supplemental spending bill that includes the reimbursement payments Tuesday morning. Under the proposal, the State Patrol would get nearly $3.8 million and MnDOT would get $865,000.

That's on top of $13 million in expenses that the Minnesota National Guard requested last month. At the time, budget officials expected to get reimbursed by the federal government for the Guard's costs.

A spokesman for the state's budget office did not immediately respond to a request for a breakdown of the State Patrol and MnDOT's expenses. The proposal heads to the House floor.

The National Guard and State Patrol quelled violence in the Minneapolis and St. Paul streets after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed when a now-fired Minneapolis police officer held him to the ground by putting his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Tuesday's proposal also includes $750,000 for the Minnesota Department of Human Rights' ongoing investigation of potential civil rights violations at the Minneapolis Police Department.