Community support K9 joins Anoka County Sheriff's Office to ease fear, anxiety after traumatic events

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has a new team member they are hoping can provide support and relieve anxiety for people who have experienced a traumatic event.

The sheriff’s office announced its new community support K9 team Wednesday. Commander Paul Lenzmeier said K9 Sugar, and her handler, Holly Schultz, are a volunteer team who will be available by request to assist in situations where people have experienced a traumatic event, such as being displaced by a house fire, or where they would be needed to calm or relieve anxiety of those in need.

For example, Lenzmeier said Sugar and Holly could be called in if investigators are interviewing a child who may have been a victim of abuse and is not comfortable talking to them. Sugar would be there to ease their fear or anxiety.

Anoka County Sheriff's Office community support K9 Sugar and her handler, Holly. (Anoka County Sheriff's Office / FOX 9)

The sheriff's office said Sugar will give them another way to connect with their communities. In addition to responding to incidents, the community support K9 team will also participate in community events.

Sugar is a certified therapy dog with Therapy Dogs International, according to the sheriff’s office. She also visits elementary schools, memory care centers and assisted living facilities.