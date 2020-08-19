Expand / Collapse search

Community holds school supply donation drive in Minneapolis

Education
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis community members are gathering Wednesday to help collect school supplies for students.

Though the district is starting the year with distance learning, students still need supplies such as pencils, notebooks, headphones and hand sanitizer.

Local organization Bikes & Bites is hosting a donation drive Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Green Central Park Elementary School, 3416 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Those who would like to make a cash donation can do so online and indicate "MPS Student Support Fund" in the designation field. That fund will also support other social-emotional needs for students.

