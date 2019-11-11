Common circumstances and motives link St. Paul's homicides, police say

When St. Paul Police responded to Rice and Wayzata Streets Sunday evening, they found a man dead of a gunshot wound in a car in what would become the city’s 26th gun-related homicide of the year.

With no immediate suspects, but similar circumstances to previous shootings, Police could only repeat the Chief’s newest message.

“He had a direct message to them that if they feel comfortable pulling the trigger in our city, we will use every resource available to hold them accountable,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster.

A map of the 2019 homicides reported in St. Paul, Minn. (City of St. Paul / FOX 9)

On a map, the city’s 26 gun homicides are spread out, but 21 of them are north of I-94, nine are east of I-35E and 12 are to the west, clustered along the University Avenue corridor.

Police believe there are common circumstances and motives among these homicides.

Last week, Police Chief Todd Axtell said the culprits and victims are “younger people, predominantly who are settling their differences mostly over gang-related disrespect with guns.”

Tuesday, Mayor Melvin Carter is continuing a series of community meetings hoping to spur intervention answers.

In a statement Monday, Carter said, “Addressing gun violence in our community requires us to develop a new toolbox of comprehensive community-based solutions that not only treat symptoms, but root causes.”