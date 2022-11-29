The holidays are upon us, and you can find the holiday cheer spreading through several bars in Minnesota. With themed cocktails and over the top decorations, the party is waiting for you at these Christmas-themed bars.

The Jingle Bar

Cast and Cru: 5185 Meadville St., Excelsior

November 25 through December 23

No reservations accepted

In an over 125-year-old log cabin, a Christmas wonderland comes to life. Over-the-top decor, tinsel, garland, ornaments and a holiday soundtrack are the perfect complement to winter cocktails served by Cast and Cru. This pop-up bar will be open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Mary's Christmas Palace

Psycho Suzi's: 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

October 1 through January 28

Reservations available online

The 4-month Christmas Festivus is taking over Psycho Suzi’s bar for the winter season! (Supplied)

The over-the-top holiday tradition at Psycho Suzi's returns for a fifth year. Along with the cozy indoor tables surrounded by extravagant decorations, there is an outdoor patio with fireplaces and Christmas trees. Seat reservations are $5.99 per person, and they guarantee you one and a half hours at an indoor table. Walk-ins are welcome and will be accommodated as availability allows.

Miracle at Lawless

2619 28th Avenue South, Minneapolis

November 21 through December 21

No reservations accepted

Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. Created by Cocktail Kingdom, this concept appears across the country in several bars as well as pop-ups in Canada, Europe, Asia, and Central America. Cocktails include flavors of chai, anise, and juniper, capturing the winter in a glass.

Miracle at Stilheart

124 N 3rd Ave., Minneapolis

November 21 through December 31

No reservations accepted

Miracle is also coming to Lawless' sister distillery, Stilheart. Find two floors of kitschy holiday decor and winter cocktails at this cozy escape.,