Child, 7, suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in St. Paul

The Brief A 7-year-old child is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Wednesday night in St. Paul. Police responded to the incident at about 7:30 p.m. near White Bear Ave. and 5th Street. Authorities say a male driver was cooperative with police, showed no signs of impairment and was released from the scene.



7-year-old child hit by car

What we know:

St. Paul police say at about 7:30 p.m., they responded to the area of White Bear Ave. and 5th Street on an accident with injuries. When they arrived, they learned a vehicle had struck a 7-year-old child. Officers started life-saving measures before the child was taken to Regions Hospital.

Driver cooperating with police

What they're saying:

Authorities say the adult male driver of the vehicle involved was cooperative with police, and showed no signs of impairment. St. Paul police traffic and accident investigators responded to the scene, and the driver was released.

The investigation is ongoing.