Centerville woman dies after ’circus act’ weight loss surgery in Mexico

The Brief Lisa Roemeling, 53, of Centerville, traveled to Tijuana, Mexico, in November for gastric bypass surgery. She quickly developed severe complications, which led to sepsis and cardiac arrest, her family said. Her family said the hospital was not prepared to handle her complications.



A Centerville woman who traveled to Tijuana, Mexico, for affordable gastric bypass surgery died within days from severe complications, her family said.

Centerville woman seeks affordable surgery in Mexico, dies within days from complications

The backstory:

Lisa Roemeling wanted gastric bypass surgery to lose weight, but her insurance did not cover the procedure that cost roughly $30,000, her husband tells FOX 9.

She found a medical tourism company with an office in California that could arrange the procedure in Tijuana, Mexico, for about $7,000 – less than half what it cost in the U.S.

Roemeling traveled to San Diego, California, with her cousin, Jenny Poppo, in November, where the company transported them across the border to Tijuana, about 25 minutes away.

After the surgery:

Roemeling developed complications within hours of the surgery, including internal bleeding and sepsis. She suffered a cardiac arrest, which left her on a ventilator and brain dead, her husband said. She was transported back to San Diego, where doctors were unable to save her.

What they're saying:

"It was a circus act as soon as we got there," said Poppo, who pointed out that the hospital did not have the equipment necessary to find the source of her cousin’s internal bleeding. "They didn’t have basic things like an MRI machine, a CT machine."

Her husband, Tad Roemeling, said he made the difficult decision to remove her from life support.

"Since we were all there, we – we had to let her go," he said. "If you can get it done here, get it done here. You’re taking a risk."

Company response

One-star review:

Poppo gave the company a one-star review on Yelp, criticizing it for using a hospital without the necessary equipment and accusing the staffers of not being bilingual, as promised.

What the company said:

The company responded, apologizing for her cousin’s death but saying, in part: "We respectfully request... that everyone affected refrain from making public statements that are both hurtful and inaccurate."

The company could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.