Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Norman County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Stevens County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

CDC warns against eating raw cookie dough amid salmonella cases linked to raw flour

CHICAGO - The CDC is warning that people should not eat raw cookie dough amid a salmonella outbreak that has spread to 11 states.

The CDC said at least 12 people have gotten sick after eating raw flour. The brand of the flour has not been identified.

Illnesses have been reported in Illinois, Oregon, California, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, New York and Virginia.

The CDC said that of the seven people interviewed, six (86%) reported eating raw dough or batter. 

Most flour is raw, even though people don't usually think of it that way. Raw flour can be contaminated with salmonella, which is killed when the flour is cooked.