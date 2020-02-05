Carver County dog park may close after visitors fail to clean up dog poop

article

An off-leash dog park in Carver County, Minnesota may close "due to unsanitary conditions" after patrons have failed to clean up after their pets.

According to the parks and recreation department, "the recent lack of facility upkeep by patrons has led to unsightly and unsanitary conditions," and may force Lake Minnewashta Regional Park - Off-Leash Area to close indefinitely.

In an effort to keep the facility open, the county scheduled clean-up events on both Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. During these hours, county staff will be on site to provide buckets and shovels for patrons and volunteers to clean up.

Officials said that conditions must dramatically improve by Monday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 a.m. in order for the off-leash area to remain open. If sanitary conditions are not met, an indefinite closure of the facility is planned until sanitary conditions are achieved.