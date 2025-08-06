Fire crews contain overnight blaze at Cargill storage building in Savage

article

The Brief The Savage Fire Department responded to a 3-alarm fire at a large concrete storage structure early Wednesday morning. The fire was mostly extinguished by 8:30 a.m., and the cause remains under investigation. Officials say the structure is a complete loss due to the damage.



Firefighters battled an overnight 3-alarm fire at a Cargill storage building in Savage on Wednesday.

Storage building fire

What we know:

The Savage Fire Department said just after 1:15 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire on the 12100 block of Lynn Avenue South.

Upon arrival, they found a fire in a large concrete storage structure. A 3-alarm fire was called, and the fire department received mutual aid from Mdewakanton, Prior Lake, Burnsville, Shakopee, Eden Prairie, and Bloomington fire departments.

According to officials, the fire was mostly extinguished by 8:30 a.m., though crews remained on site Wednesday morning to ensure the situation is fully stabilized.

The structure did not have a fire suppression system, and the building is deemed a complete loss due to the damage.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.