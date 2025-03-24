Expand / Collapse search

Can Can Wonderland named No. 2 mini golf course in USA Today ranking

Published  March 24, 2025 3:09pm CDT
St. Paul
A St. Paul mini golf course has been ranked No. 2 in the country for its overall experience in a recent poll done by USA Today.

The Brief

    • Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul has been named the No. 2 mini golf course in the U.S. in the USA Today's Readers Choice Awards.
    • The mini golf course features holes designed by Twin Cities artists.
    • The venue also features live music, karaoke and a large arcade.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul was selected the No. 2 destination for mini golf in USA Today’s 10 Best edition for Readers’ Choice Awards.

About Can Can Wonderland

What we know:

The mini golf facility was build by local artists who turned a can factory into an entertainment venue. It’s independently-owned and is considered an economic engine for local arts. It’s located at 755 Prior Ave. N. in St. Paul.

What is the course like?

Why you should care:

It’s an award-winning 18-hole course, and the ides for the holes came from Twin Cities artists. No.7 is called "Blue Toad" and features a long tongue ramp. No. 10 is from Hot Tub Time Machine and has a polka dot mastodon named "Pinky." The last hole, the "Golden Throne," challenges players to hit their ball into a gold toilet.

What else does it offer?

Dig deeper:

Not into mini golf? Can Can Wonderland has other options for entertainment. They offer karaoke, drumeoke, live music, performances and a large arcade area.

