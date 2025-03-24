Can Can Wonderland named No. 2 mini golf course in USA Today ranking

The Brief Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul has been named the No. 2 mini golf course in the U.S. in the USA Today's Readers Choice Awards. The mini golf course features holes designed by Twin Cities artists. The venue also features live music, karaoke and a large arcade.



Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul was selected the No. 2 destination for mini golf in USA Today’s 10 Best edition for Readers’ Choice Awards.

About Can Can Wonderland

What we know:

The mini golf facility was build by local artists who turned a can factory into an entertainment venue. It’s independently-owned and is considered an economic engine for local arts. It’s located at 755 Prior Ave. N. in St. Paul.

What is the course like?

Why you should care:

It’s an award-winning 18-hole course, and the ides for the holes came from Twin Cities artists. No.7 is called "Blue Toad" and features a long tongue ramp. No. 10 is from Hot Tub Time Machine and has a polka dot mastodon named "Pinky." The last hole, the "Golden Throne," challenges players to hit their ball into a gold toilet.

What else does it offer?

Dig deeper:

Not into mini golf? Can Can Wonderland has other options for entertainment. They offer karaoke, drumeoke, live music, performances and a large arcade area.