Brooklyn Park barbershop offers free cuts for the holidays

A Brooklyn Park barber whose clients include members of the Timberwolves and Vikings is giving back to his community hosting a free haircut and a toy giveaway event.

Meleyen Tengben owns Meleyen’s Sports Barbershop, and this is his third year doing the event that usually brings in a few hundred people. Though this year will be different with new safety protocols in place, the goal is the same. Tengben takes pride in his community and this is his way of expressing his gratitude. The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23. For more information on the event and the shop, click here.