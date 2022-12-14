Brooklyn Center liquor store employee offers homeless patron shoes off their feet

article

One way to spread holiday cheer is singing loud for all to hear, but another is to lend a hand to a needy stranger.

One employee at Brooklyn Center took the adage to heart when they were spotted giving a patron the shoes off their feet, according to a post on the store’s social media accounts.

"We want to take some time to acknowledge our employee, Ta Leia (aka "Ace") for her kindness and compassion yesterday at Store 1," the post reads. "Ace is pretty new with us at BC Liquor and she is great with customers and a very reliable employee. We all know that December in Minnesota can be a very cold time of year. A homeless man came in looking for boxes he could use as makeshift shoes. Eventually, Ace caught up with the man and gave him the shoes right off her feet."

According to the post, the "story gets better" from there.

"This was not just a regular old pair of shoes. Ace, being a Minnesota Vikings fan, had on her favorite pair of purple Nike Air Jordan’s, which she gave to the man with zero hesitation. This is a true example of empathy, compassion, and holiday cheer. We can all appreciate a story like this during the holiday season… We applaud Ace for her selflessness and her willingness to help those in need!" the post concludes.

FOX 9 has reached out for comment, but has not since heard back yet from Ace.